Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,273 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,346 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at $7,065,000. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 38,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 137,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070,360 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,980,000 after acquiring an additional 779,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CLF stock opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLF. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

