Keystone Financial Group Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,631,420,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $101.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.12 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

