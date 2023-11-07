Keystone Financial Group Purchases New Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,214,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $59.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

