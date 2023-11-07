Keystone Financial Group Takes $514,000 Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in British American Tobacco by 439,609.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 140,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 140,675 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 48,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BTI stock opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

