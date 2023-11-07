Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Shares of SYY opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

