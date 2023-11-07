XML Financial LLC Takes Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.40.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $186.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a PE ratio of 122.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,027 shares of company stock worth $2,341,316. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.