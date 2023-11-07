Keystone Financial Group Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,036,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698,737 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,582,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907,776 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,568,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,402,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,546 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

