McIlrath & Eck LLC Takes $38,000 Position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRBN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRBN opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $48.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

