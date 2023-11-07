Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,533,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,470 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $111,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $68.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

