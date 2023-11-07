Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $121.40 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,936 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of HCA Healthcare worth $121,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.8% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $333,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 368.5% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 171.3% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 273,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,110,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HCA opened at $231.04 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.54 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCA. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.41.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

