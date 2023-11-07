ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of ServiceNow worth $163,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $28,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total value of $49,636.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,986.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total value of $49,636.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,986.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.77, for a total value of $347,535.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at $955,035.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,281 shares of company stock worth $8,728,470 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.77.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NOW opened at $609.70 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.25 and a 12-month high of $614.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $569.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $546.94.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

