Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hyperion Partners LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $207.46 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $201.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.57.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $3,111,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,176,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,260,351.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $3,111,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,176,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,260,351.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 668,063 shares of company stock valued at $139,991,119 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

