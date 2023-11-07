McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires 187 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 663 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 0.7% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 18,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in PVH by 1.4% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 2.7% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 39.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners raised its stake in PVH by 1.4% in the second quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 12,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PVH shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PVH in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on PVH from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

PVH Stock Performance

PVH stock opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average of $81.52. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $50.09 and a 1 year high of $94.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

