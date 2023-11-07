Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.12.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $160.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. acquired 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,748.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,551,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 37.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile



Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.



