Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 383 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $134,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,544,387,000 after buying an additional 244,251 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,139,469,000 after acquiring an additional 85,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $451.15 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $431.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $111.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

