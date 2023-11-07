Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $181,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,853,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,033.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,089.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,241.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,434.43.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

