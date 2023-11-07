Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $104.10 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,047 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 87,822 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.21% of DexCom worth $104,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in DexCom by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in DexCom by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in DexCom by 4.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $94.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day moving average of $111.24.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $192,476.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $35,243.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,734,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,125 shares of company stock valued at $600,186 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.93.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

