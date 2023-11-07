Keystone Financial Group Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Keystone Financial Group owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Choreo LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SIZE stock opened at $116.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $296.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.06. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.07 and a fifty-two week high of $128.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.61.

About iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.