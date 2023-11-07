Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 872,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,564 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.28% of TE Connectivity worth $122,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 4.5% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 37,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 15.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,641,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $509,816,000 after purchasing an additional 475,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE TEL opened at $125.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $111.94 and a 12 month high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.