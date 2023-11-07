New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $29.73 Million Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,367,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,049 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.63% of Neogen worth $29,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Neogen by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Neogen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $33,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,658.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $33,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,658.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Naemura bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $334,100 and have sold 6,359 shares worth $109,708. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neogen Price Performance

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $24.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.10 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

