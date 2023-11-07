Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 8,900 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Roblox by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.
Roblox stock opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.99.
In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $11,261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $217,991.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,846,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,595,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $11,261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 817,200 shares of company stock valued at $24,394,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Roblox from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.27.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
