New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the second quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 964.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RHI. UBS Group lifted their target price on Robert Half from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Robert Half Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average is $73.64. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $89.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.