Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock Position Lowered by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,597,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $27,544,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $929,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $929,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO opened at $288.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $343.79 and its 200-day moving average is $374.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.59 and a 12 month high of $509.62.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $632.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.