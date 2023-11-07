Versor Investments LP Makes New $406,000 Investment in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1,668.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $118.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $122.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.50.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.82. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

Insider Activity at ArcBest

In related news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ArcBest news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,042. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock worth $2,049,712 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

