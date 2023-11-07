Lincoln National Corp Has $600,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Welltower by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.92.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 508.33%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

