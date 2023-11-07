F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Position Boosted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 129.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,017 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of F5 worth $23,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in F5 by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,680 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 19.5% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in F5 during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in F5 by 4.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,688 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in F5 by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,085 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at F5

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $160,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,394.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $26,560.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,613.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $160,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,394.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,448 shares of company stock worth $1,497,592 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FFIV opened at $154.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.87 and its 200-day moving average is $150.61. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $167.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.75.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

