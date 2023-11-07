Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 193,536 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 687.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,536 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $24,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 213.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4,994.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $120.44 on Tuesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $125.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.0001 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FMX. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.53.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

