Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $20.95 Million Position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaos were worth $20,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Stock Down 1.3 %

Danaos stock opened at $65.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Danaos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $241.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.75 million. Danaos had a net margin of 51.40% and a return on equity of 23.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 29.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

See Also

