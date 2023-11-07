Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amcor by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,845,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,227,000 after acquiring an additional 585,881 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 35.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,787,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871,028 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at $423,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AMCR. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Amcor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

