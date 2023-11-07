Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $112.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -663.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.62. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $110.49 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

