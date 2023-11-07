News (NWSA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect News to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect News to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70. News has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28.

News Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of News from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of News in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on News

Insider Buying and Selling at News

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 83,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,445.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of News stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $3,862,925.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,993.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of News stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,445.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,380 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of News

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,393,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,992,000 after buying an additional 536,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,541,000 after buying an additional 210,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of News by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,581,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,339,000 after buying an additional 1,128,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,262,000 after buying an additional 62,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,865,000 after buying an additional 1,908,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.