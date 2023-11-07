Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 163,421 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 163,421 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $25,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.09.

EXPD stock opened at $111.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.57. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.02 and a twelve month high of $128.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

