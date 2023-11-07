Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $22.51 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 136,748 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the first quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.55.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

