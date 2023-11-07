Earnest Partners LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.
Relx Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of RELX stock opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $35.89.
Relx Profile
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
