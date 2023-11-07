Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,680 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 81.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 82.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

NYSE:C opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.20.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

