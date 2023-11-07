Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $423.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $444.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.84. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $564.73. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

