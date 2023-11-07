Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 3,111 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Cognex worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cognex by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after buying an additional 80,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 10.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Cognex Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CGNX opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $59.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.42. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

