Earnest Partners LLC Sells 2,376 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.9% during the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 33,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 555.3% during the 2nd quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 39,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 33,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.8 %

XOM opened at $105.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $419.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 36.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

