Sally Beauty (SBH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect Sally Beauty to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sally Beauty Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of SBH opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $949.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,747.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,857,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,714 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $13,969,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,320.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 840,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 781,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,466,000 after buying an additional 723,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 916,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 713,268 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

See Also

