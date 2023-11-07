Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Capitalization Achieves $827.17 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.82 or 0.00016838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $827.17 million and approximately $63.76 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006958 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,597.95 or 1.00150924 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00011383 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,204,954 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 141,787,896.67901027 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.92604855 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 368 active market(s) with $85,735,453.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.