PolyPid (PYPD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect PolyPid to post earnings of ($3.62) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect PolyPid to post $-15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PYPD stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. PolyPid has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of PolyPid in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPD. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in PolyPid by 83.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in PolyPid by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 514.5% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 122,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 102,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

