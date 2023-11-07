Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.19). Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $75.43 million for the quarter.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services Trading Down 5.1 %

TUSK stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $207.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.83. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $8.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mammoth Energy Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUSK. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 435.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 178.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 2,108.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,457 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mammoth Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.