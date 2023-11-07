Miller Industries (MLR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $300.26 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.81%.

MLR opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.89. Miller Industries has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 83.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 332,000.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

