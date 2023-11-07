Societal CDMO (SCTL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Societal CDMO had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 million. On average, analysts expect Societal CDMO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SCTL opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Societal CDMO has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,266,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,266,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,457.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO J David Enloe, Jr. acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,576. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 6,537,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,222 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Societal CDMO during the third quarter worth about $1,561,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Societal CDMO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Societal CDMO during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,743,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Societal CDMO in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Societal CDMO by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCTL. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Societal CDMO in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Societal CDMO in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

