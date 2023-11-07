Viasat (VSAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Viasat to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.05). Viasat had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $779.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts expect Viasat to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Viasat Trading Down 7.7 %

VSAT stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.02. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSAT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Viasat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Viasat from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Viasat from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $96,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $96,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $156,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,814 shares of company stock worth $259,549 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viasat

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Viasat by 29.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Viasat during the second quarter worth $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

