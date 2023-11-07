Southwest Gas (SWX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts expect Southwest Gas to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

SWX opened at $59.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.13. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $73.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Southwest Gas

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.38%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 21,807 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,323,030.69. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,866,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,269,826.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 27,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $1,702,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,999,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,992,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 21,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,323,030.69. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,866,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,269,826.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 112,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,362 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 37.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southwest Gas

About Southwest Gas

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

