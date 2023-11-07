QuickLogic (QUIK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 48.56% and a negative net margin of 41.63%. On average, analysts expect QuickLogic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ QUIK opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on QuickLogic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QUIK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuickLogic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 108.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QuickLogic by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.