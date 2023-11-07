Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.77-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion.

Clarivate Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CLVT opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Clarivate from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut shares of Clarivate from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Clarivate from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.22.

Institutional Trading of Clarivate

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Clarivate by 56.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 25.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clarivate

(Get Free Report)

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.