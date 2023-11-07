Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 294,779 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,779 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $14,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,115,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,640,000 after acquiring an additional 361,844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,786,000 after buying an additional 484,220 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,791,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,483,000 after buying an additional 879,797 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,220,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYF opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

