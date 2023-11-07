Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.315-1.370 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Capital raised shares of Ameresco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.50.

NYSE AMRC opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.90.

In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $86,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,350.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $108,431.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $86,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,350.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,670 shares of company stock valued at $774,221 over the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ameresco by 29.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 61,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 813,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,796 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ameresco by 5,743,500.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 57,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 57,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

